Mark and Norton Cuban (Cuban family via Twitter)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Norton Cuban, the father of Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, has died.

Norton Cuban was 92 years old.

Norton was the father of three sons, including Brian and Jeff.

Brian Cuban confirmed the death in a tweet.

The tweet included three images of Norton, including a shot of him with Mark and the Larry O’Brien Trophy celebrating the Mavericks 2011 NBA Championship.

Mark Cuban moved his father from Pennsylvania to Dallas after he purchased the Mavericks.