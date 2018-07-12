CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters rescued a puppy after it fell into a sewer drain in Charlotte Thursday morning.

Charlotte firefighters said the 5-week-old toy poodle was stuck in a drain on a residential street.

The puppy apparently fell six feet down into the hole.

After nearly two-hours, firefighters pulled the puppy out of the drain.

“M.J.” was a gift to the family’s mother, Monet, who recently had surgery. “M.J.” stands for “Monet Junior.”

The puppy reportedly fell inside a service pipe that services nearby homes. Water was shut off in the area while crews worked to save the dog.

Officials dug two separate holes in case the puppy ended up further down in the sewage line.