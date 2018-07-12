Filed Under:canal, deer, fawn rescued, Frisco, Frisco Animal Services, Local TV

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Frisco Animal Services saved a fawn on Thursday.

Officers pulled her from a small canal.

screen shot 2018 07 12 at 6 49 39 pm Frisco Animal Services Saves Fawn From Canal

fawn rescued (Frisco Animal Services)

Rescuers said when they found her, she seemed like she was on the verge of giving up.

Amanda Weddle, Frisco Animal Serivce Officer: “We searched for about 15 to20 minutes before we found the baby fawn clinging to the corner of the far end of the canal so she swam the entire length of it… Had nobody found her she would have died from exhaustion,” said Frisco Animal Services Officer Amanda Weddle.

Weddle said she and her colleagues named the fawn, Fiona.

She’s only about one month old and would still need her mother if she were in the wild.

She’s going to a wildlife sanctuary where they’ll raise her until she can survive on her own.

