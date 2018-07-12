DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For more than 20 years Beverly Mendoza has called north Oak Cliff home.

“It’s a very scary time for north Oak Cliff!” Mendoza said.

While some disagree with her, she believes the characteristics that make its neighborhoods so unique are disappearing.

“Now, people are coming in and they want to change the flavor of the neighborhood, the culture of the neighborhood,” she said.

Mendoza said the latest example is the demolition of two buildings in Bishop Arts, both located in the 600 block of North Bishop Avenue. One was built in 1925. The other was built in 1935. Both buildings are part of the Miller and Stemmons Historical District.

“Those two buildings had absolutely unique characteristics,” Mendoza said.

The characteristics are seen throughout most of the neighborhood and include wood and red brick frames, hipped roofs and ornate exposed chimneys.

“Many of the early founders of the Oak Cliff area built homes in there,” Executive Director of Preservation Dallas David Preziosi said.

The buildings were placed on the National Register of Historic Places in the early 1990s.

Some who live nearby thought that would prevent them from being destroyed, but it didn’t.

“All the protection comes out of your local level through a historic preservation ordinance so within the city of Dallas the neighborhood has to be a city of Dallas landmark district,” Preziosi said.

Mendoza believes future demolition of other historic properties in North Oak Cliff is inevitable.

“It’s really about profit and maximizing profit,” she said. “Those buildings are the kinds of things that brought us people into the neighborhood.It’s a value of profits over people and a way of life.”

CBS11 reached out the company who owns the land off North Bishop to see what their future plans are for it and is waiting for a response.