SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (CBS Local) – A judge has ruled that hundreds of lawsuits claiming “Roundup” weed killer causes cancer can proceed to the next phase in court.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria said on July 10 that cancer victims and their families could present expert testimony that links the chemical to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The lawsuits filed against Roundup maker, Monsanto, claims the agricultural biotech company knew about the cancer risk and failed to warn customers. Chhabria called evidence alleging Roundup ingredient glyphosate is a cause of Hodgkin’s lymphoma “rather weak”, however the judge added that the testimony of three experts could not be dismissed as “junk science.”

Judge Chhabria is reportedly presiding over more than 400 lawsuits in state and federal court filed against Monsanto.

“We will continue to defend these lawsuits with robust evidence that proves there is absolutely no connection between glyphosate and cancer,” Monsanto Vice President Scott Partridge said in a statement obtained by WebMD.

“We have sympathy for anyone suffering from cancer, but the science clearly shows that glyphosate was not the cause.”

“We look forward to taking the next step – getting our clients their day in court,” Michael Baum, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said via the Associated Press.