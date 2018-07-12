DALLAS (CBS11 SPORTS) – Michelle Carter is the reigning Olympic gold medalist in the shot put. Her athletic greatness runs in the family.

Her father, Michael Carter, starred at Thomas Jefferson High School in Dallas, went on to play college football at SMU, won an Olympic silver medal in the shot put and was a three-time Super Bowl champ with he 49ers.

But Michelle doesn’t want her success to just be a family affair.

She is hosting a confidence camp for young ladies from July 26 to 28 in Arlington.

Her goal, with the help of some Olympic buddies, is to teach everything from shot put basics to make-up tips to self defense.

“I want to see other young girls break the glass ceiling and set all kinds of records,” she said.

