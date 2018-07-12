  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
  • On Air
By Jeff Jamison
Filed Under:Cheryl Sutterfield-Jones, Dallas, Frontiers of Flight Museum, Kids, Students, Summer camp

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Some students from across North Texas are looking up from their televisions and tablets, and shooting for the stars. Aviation camp lets kids spend their summer flying planes and shooting off rockets — but it’s not just play. This is educational.

You don’t have to wait for the school year to learn about science and engineering. The Frontiers of Flight Museum in Dallas gives elementary-aged children an opportunity to explore these topics during their week-long aviation camp. Kids can try their hands at a flight simulator, build model planes and blast rockets. It’s an interactive learning experience.

“We want them to look up and see all the possibilities that they have and they can be,” said Cheryl Sutterfield-Jones, CEO and president of the Frontiers of Flight Museum. She said that it was important to offer such opportunities to North Texas children.

But it might be even more important to offer such experiences to kids during the summer months. “They don’t even know they’re learning most of the time,” Sutterfield-Jones added, “but you can see them and watch them with the activities, and they come away saying, ‘Wow, guess what I learned today!'”

Aviation Camp

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

The flight simulator is a particular hit with the students. “It’s like you’re actually driving a real plane, and you actually get to learn how,” said third-grader Carlos Corona.

Aviation camp instructor Jessica Gradante knows that this is the way that kids need to learn nowadays. “I know, when I was a kid, we did some stuff. But nothing quite like this, where you can build your own plane, shoot your own rocket,” Gradante said.

It’s summer science learning that’s hitting the target.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s