GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man police were after for allegedly stealing a car is now charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Grand Prairie Police said Danny Keovychitch, 31, ran a red light at Duncanville Road and Keist Boulevard while evading police after they tried to pull him over around 8:00 a.m.

Keovychitch, of Dallas, got about a half a mile down the road when he struck two vehicles in the intersection.

Police said the passenger of one of the struck vehicles was trapped in the wreckage and extricated by firefighters. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of that vehicle was also extricated and transported to a local trauma center with serious injuries.

The driver of the second struck vehicle was not seriously hurt.

Keovychitch was trapped in the wreckage and extricated by firefighters as well. He was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The victims’ names are being withheld at this time.

“The Grand Prairie Police Department offers our condolences to the victims and their families. This was a tragic loss of life caused by a career criminal who had no regard for those around him. GPPD will work closely with the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office regarding any additional charges against the suspect, which will be pursued to the fullest extent of the law,” Grand Prairie Police said in a news release.