NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Would you believe that seven of the best cities in the country to drive in are in Texas?

WalletHub came out with the list for 2018 by comparing four dimensions from the 100 most populated cities in the country –

Cost of Ownership & Maintenance

Traffic & Infrastructure

Safety

Access to Vehicles & Maintenance

The rankings were then based on more than two-dozen indicators of driver friendliness, including gas prices, traffic congestion, and the number of auto-repair shops per capita.

The easiest and best city to drive in overall was Raleigh, North Carolina, but Corpus Christi came in 2nd, Plano was 5th and El Paso was 8th.

Arlington, Austin, Fort Worth and Laredo were all in the top 25, coming in at 13th, 14th, 16th and 17th respectively. Dallas came in 36th.

According to WalletHub, each year drivers spend an average of more than 290 hours on the road. For someone working full-time worker that’s the equivalent of a seven-week vacation.

The World Economic forum ranks U.S. roads at 10th in quality, with the country needing some $836 billion worth of highway and bridge work.

The worst Texas city to drive in according to WalletHub is Houston, ranking 46th out of 100. Coming in dead last, as the worst city in the U.S. drive in, Detroit, Michigan.