WEATHERStorms In North Texas | Radar | Alerts | Upload Images | Get Weather App
Filed Under:Auction, Black And White, Confederate, North East Independent School District, racism, Rebel Flag, Robert E. Lee High School

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio district officials are cleaning out mascot costumes, athletic gear, banners and other memorabilia after removing a Confederate reference from a high school’s name.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that the North East Independent School District plans to auction off hundreds of items from the former Robert E. Lee High School starting Monday. The move follows the district’s decision last year to change the school’s name to Legacy of Educational Excellence High.

Some artifacts will be saved for a future display in the school’s library, such as a statue of the Confederate general. District officials have spent weeks sorting through memorabilia associated with the Confederacy ahead of the first day of classes in August.

The nearly 1,600 items will be auctioned online from July 16 through July 30.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s