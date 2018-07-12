Filed Under:American Airlines, flight, Government Watchdog, Inspector General, Transportation Department, travel
DALLAS (AP) — A government watchdog says a federal inspector overseeing American Airlines was too cozy with the carrier and did not respond to safety complaints raised by the pilots’ union.

The inspector general of the Transportation Department says the Federal Aviation Administration inspector failed to respond to questions about unqualified pilots and whether planes were safe after maintenance work.

The watchdog says the FAA inspector was assigned to American for 28 years and grew close to a key airline management employee.

A new FAA supervisor saw potential problems with the inspector’s objectivity and recommended his reassignment last year. But the FAA didn’t consider it a priority and took four months to act, according to the report, which was made public Thursday.

The inspector, who is not named in the report, later retired.

 

 

