DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An argument at a convenience store in the Oak Cliff area of Dallas led to a rolling shooting that left two women wounded early Thursday. The incident began just after 2:00 a.m. at a 7-Eleven store, located at the corner of Beckley Avenue and Illinois Avenue.

A group of three people in a silver Honda got into an altercation with a man in a Chrysler. That man chased after the three people in his car and opened fire at the other vehicle. The gunshots hit a 25-year-old woman in the back and a 41-year-old woman in the head. The Honda’s back window was also blown out.

At that point, the Honda pulled into a McDonald’s restaurant along Kiest Boulevard and dropped off the two injured women.

“I was sitting in the drive-thru. I was waiting on my drinks and the car came,” said McDonald’s customer Jazmine Davis. “I thought that it was going to run into my car, so I got out of my car and I asked the lady did somebody hit them and did they need help. And she was like, she was shot in the head and to call the ambulance.”

“One was shot in her back and it came out of her butt,” Davis continued. “The one that was shot in the head, the bullet was still in her head. We had to keep talking to her to keep her going, because she was like, fading in and out.” Davis called 911 and both women were taken to Methodist Dallas Medical Center. They are expected to survive.

Meanwhile, the person still in the Honda drove away to pursue the shooter in the Chrysler. “They basically dropped them off and ditched them,” Davis recalled. But the Honda died at a Shell station located about two blocks away. The male driver fled from the scene on foot. He was not hurt.

The driver of the Honda was found and questioned, but the suspected shooter from the Chrysler has not been located.