DALLAS (Hoodline) – If you’re looking for a fresh spot to enjoy breakfast or brunch, these new eateries in Dallas have got you covered. From your classic bacon, eggs and toast to fluffy Japanese pancakes, here’s to waking up on the right side of the bed.

Mudsmith

3111 Welborn Street, Oak Lawn

Mudsmith is a coffee shop and breakfast/brunch spot. It’s the second location, the first being over in Lower Greenville.

On the breakfast menu, you’ve got sandwiches like the Jump Start (scrambled egg whites, kale, tomato and avocado on gluten-free bread) or breakfast plates like the Mudsmith Burrito (sun-dried tomato tortilla, scrambled egg, chorizo, cilantro and cheddar with a side of tomato, avocado and potatoes).

It also serves coffee from local roaster Avoca, with drink options including Americanos, lattes, cappuccinos, macchiatos and more. You can choose from a variety of teas (iced, black, green and herbal), fresh juices and smoothies as well.

Mudsmith’s current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews indicates positive feedback.

Yelp user Michael H. reviewed the newcomer on May 5. He wrote, “The atmosphere is very chill with low lighting and soft music in the background. … They have a wide variety of drinks to choose from as well as some house-made food options, including sandwiches, protein snack boxes and muffins.”

Nick M. wrote on Yelp, “The Mudsmith burrito was a pleasant surprise. Hearty and delicious and packed with flavor. The chorizo and egg and cheese married so well together and they definitely didn’t skimp on the portion.”

Mudsmith is open from 6:30 AM to 11:00 PM on weekdays, 7:00 AM to 11:00 PM on Saturday, and 7:00 AM to 10:00 PM on Sunday.

Tribal All Day Cafe

263 North Bishop Avenue, Oak Cliff

Tribal All Day Cafe is an eatery that offers healthy plant-based meals, juices and more. It serves up all-day breakfast dishes, salads, sandwiches, wraps, bowls and what it calls “smashes,” a sort of sandwich made with local artisan bread.

If you’re there for breakfast, you’ll see menu items like the porridge bowl (oats, granola, seasonal fruit and cashew almond butter), the migas (black beans, soft scrambled eggs, brown rice, house hot sauce and pico de gallo) or the egg sandwich (fried egg on ciabatta with arugula and house hot sauce).

Tribal All Day Cafe currently holds 4.5 stars out of 40 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Abby R. reviewed it on July 5 and wrote, “Awesome food and great service! The sunshine juice and breakfast tacos are amazing and so many gluten-free options.”

Yelp user Steffy N. added, “This is such a cute cafe! There’s indoor and outdoor seating, so you can sit anywhere and a waiter should come to you with menus. This place is so trendy and they have so many healthy/colorful food and drink options.”

Tribal All Day Cafe is open from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday, 8:00 AM to 9:00 PM on Thursday, and 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM on Friday and Saturday.

The Creek Cafe

6334 Gaston Avenue, Lakewood

The Creek Cafe serves breakfast and brunch. According to its site, it makes both classic American dishes as well as those same dishes re-imagined from a Tokyo perspective.

This is perhaps best represented by its signature Fluffy Japanese Pancakes. Described as having a souffle-like texture, these pancakes come in a few variations, including the Berry Berry (topped with fresh berries, whipped cream, maple butter and raspberry drizzle) or the Choco Banana (topped with whipped cream, banana and chocolate drizzle, served with a pirouette cookie).

It also has omelettes, french toast and more.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp, The Creek Cafe has been getting positive attention.

Yelp user David P. was one of the first users to visit The Creek Cafe on April 22. He wrote, “This is a great place for a light breakfast, a good lunch and a coffee. We didn’t try their pastries. They have outlets next to almost all of the tables. The outlets also have USB ports for charging all of your devices.”

Celinda C. said, “I was looking for a place that served Japanese fluffy pancakes and found this one. Amazing! The 20 or so minute wait for them was so worth it! My husband had an omelette and was pleased as well.”

The Creek Cafe is open from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM on Monday through Saturday, and 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Sunday.