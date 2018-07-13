DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A police chase that started in Dallas on Friday morning ended with the suspect being caught in Corinth, and a dog being reunited with her owner. The incident began shortly after 9:00 a.m. at the corner of Interstate-30 and Westmoreland Road.

Authorities responded to reports of a carjacking at a scrap yard. The suspect had become involved in a physical altercation with the owner of a truck, and forcibly removed the man from his vehicle. That suspect then got into the truck and tried to run over the owner while driving away from the scene.

Police officers saw the truck as it was leaving the scrap yard, and a chase ensued. The Texas Department of Public Safety assisted police by disabling the vehicle. Still, the pursuit ran along several highways and through multiple cities until finally coming to an end along the northbound Interstate-35E service road near Corinth Parkway.

The unidentified suspect was taken into custody without further incident, and no injuries were reported.

However, there was a dog inside of the truck when it was stolen. As the police chase ended, video showed the pup sticking her head out of the window. When the suspect opened the vehicle’s door, the dog was left hanging in limbo, with her front paws on one side of the window and her back legs dangling on the other side.

The dog, named Mia, belonged to the vehicle’s owner, Norman Junge. They have since been reunited.