FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Wort hospital is apologizing after a mother’s breast milk was given to another child.

Texas Health Harris Methodist said Friday it reviewed the incident and reinforced safeguards to avoid it happening again.

Kandace Espinosa, who regularly brought breast milk to the hospital in March for her prematurely-born son, said the hospital called her in June to tell her some of it was still there. She said a nurse manager in the neonatal intensive care unit also told her the milk had been given to another child.

Espinosa said the call was a surprise because she had signed paperwork indicating all the milk was returned to her.

She said her son had received some donor milk when he was first born, but she knew the source and that it was safe. Her concern, in this case, was there may be something in the milk she produced that wouldn’t be safe for a vulnerable baby.

“I don’t know if my breast milk would have affected this baby,” Espinosa said. “I don’t know the baby’s needs. I don’t know how delicate this child is. And like I said the mother doesn’t know who I am.”

Texas Health Resources spokesman Stephen O’Brien sent a statement Friday that said: “We regret that this happened and apologize for the mistake. We have conducted a full review of what happened and have reinforced our safeguards to better avoid this in the future.”