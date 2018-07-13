LAKE WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Lake Worth police have scheduled meetings with four women who suspect they’re among the hundreds appearing in what appear to be secretly recorded videos.

Investigators say they discovered the videos after charging Alexander Martinez, 23, with invasive visual recording for allegedly capturing images of a woman undressing in a Target dressing room.

Officers plan to sit down with the other women who’ve contacted them to review portions of the videos recovered from Martinez’s cell phone and home to see if they can identify themselves.

Victims will need to confirm the videos were taken without their consent before further charges can be filed.

Police have also charged a woman named Janna McFadden for interfering in their investigation.

When officers first confronted Martinez in March, they say he alerted McFadden with a text. His arrest affidavit claims she texted back, telling him “to forward the pictures… and then ‘delete, delete, delete’ them.”

CBS 11 discovered Martinez and McFadden both live in Hurst with their parents in homes that sit back to back.

Neither answered the door Friday afternoon.

Down the street, Charlie McGregor said he often saw Martinez exercising in his garage. “He works out. Looks like a boxer,” he noted.

Now, McGregor says he no longer wants him as a neighbor.

“I have a granddaughter. A 5-year-old granddaughter. She’s going be here this evening. I don’t like it,” he said.

Another neighbor who did not want to be interviewed said she was shocked and described Martinez as kind and respectful, if a bit strange. She called McFadden quiet and trusting.

Lake Worth police aren’t sure what motive the pair may have had but say many of the women seen in the recovered videos appear unaware they were being recorded through a window in their home, inside dressing rooms or underneath their skirts while in public.

Detectives say they recognize The Galleria Dallas and the North East Mall in Hurst as places where videos were taken. They are still working to identify other locations, potentially throughout the Metroplex, as well as the women in the recordings.

Investigators are asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim to contact the Lake Worth Police Department.