  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
  • Watch Now
Filed Under:Air Bags, cars, nissan, Recalls, Takata

DETROIT (AP) – Nissan is recalling nearly 105,000 small cars to replace Takata passenger air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel at drivers and passengers.

Included are the 2011 Versa sedan and the 2011 and 2012 Versa hatchback. It only applies to cars that have been registered in 42 states and Washington, D.C., as part of a coordinated phase-in of Takata recalls.

Takata uses the chemical ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate the air bags in a crash. But the chemical can deteriorate due to high temperatures and humidity and blow apart a metal canister. At least 23 people have died worldwide and about 300 have been hurt.

Owners will be notified by mail and dealers will replace the inflators for free. The recall starts this month.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s