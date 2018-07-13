Filed Under:dallas police, Dallas Police Department, Local TV, officer shooting, officer-involved shooting, pleasant grove, police chase

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Investigators are on the scene of an officer involved shooting in Dallas.

The incident began around 5 a.m. when officers were called to Indianola Street.

At some point police encountered a suspect who then sped from the scene.

Officers pursued the car and the police chase ended just a couple miles away when the suspect vehicle crashed near Bruton Road.

There was some type of encounter after the incident, officers opened fire and the suspect was shot. There’s no word on that person’s condition, but officials say the officers are all okay.

* This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

