Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott run onto the field at AT&T Stadium. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys are getting ready to head to training camp to prepare for the new season. The team will be holding their practices at their usual destination — Oxnard, California.

For football fans, the start of training camp usually signals that the new NFL season is just around the corner after months of anticipation. Training camp also interrupts the usual lull in NFL news after the draft.

The Cowboys will depart for Oxnard, Calif. on July 24. The first practice will be on July 26, and an official opening ceremony will be held on July 28.

The team will spend three weeks in Oxnard for training camp along with its preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers on August 9. The Cowboys will then return to Dallas on August 17 to get ready for two preseason games at home.

The Cowboys’ official website released a detailed schedule for the team’s training camp (times are in PDT):

Wednesday, July 25 – TBD Press Conference

Thursday, July 26 – 4 p.m. Practice

Friday, July 27 – 4 p.m. Practice

Saturday, July 28 – 3 p.m. Opening Ceremony | 4 p.m. Practice

Sunday, July 29 – 4 p.m. Practice

Monday, July 30 – Player off-day

Tuesday, July 31 – 4 p.m. Practice

Wednesday, August 1 – 4 p.m. Practice

Thursday, August 2 – 4 p.m. Practice

Friday, August 3 – Player off-day

Saturday, August 4 – 4 p.m. Practice

Sunday, August 5 – 4 p.m. Practice

Monday, August 6 – 4 p.m. Practice

Tuesday, August 7 – 10:30 a.m. Practice

Wednesday, August 8 – Team travels to San Francisco for preseason game

Thursday, August 9 – 7 p.m. game @ San Franscisco

Friday, August 10 – Player off-day

Saturday, August 11 – 4 p.m. Practice

Sunday, August 12 – 4 p.m. Practice

Monday, August 13 – 4 p.m. Practice

Tuesday, August 14 – Player off-day

Wednesday, August 15 – 4 p.m. Practice

Thursday, August 16 – 10:30 a.m. Practice

Friday, August 17 – Break camp | Return to Dallas

The team also released information for fans who are part of the Dallas Cowboys United wanting to attend training camp.