DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys are getting ready to head to training camp to prepare for the new season. The team will be holding their practices at their usual destination — Oxnard, California.
For football fans, the start of training camp usually signals that the new NFL season is just around the corner after months of anticipation. Training camp also interrupts the usual lull in NFL news after the draft.
The Cowboys will depart for Oxnard, Calif. on July 24. The first practice will be on July 26, and an official opening ceremony will be held on July 28.
The team will spend three weeks in Oxnard for training camp along with its preseason opener against the San Francisco 49ers on August 9. The Cowboys will then return to Dallas on August 17 to get ready for two preseason games at home.
The Cowboys’ official website released a detailed schedule for the team’s training camp (times are in PDT):
Wednesday, July 25 – TBD Press Conference
Thursday, July 26 – 4 p.m. Practice
Friday, July 27 – 4 p.m. Practice
Saturday, July 28 – 3 p.m. Opening Ceremony | 4 p.m. Practice
Sunday, July 29 – 4 p.m. Practice
Monday, July 30 – Player off-day
Tuesday, July 31 – 4 p.m. Practice
Wednesday, August 1 – 4 p.m. Practice
Thursday, August 2 – 4 p.m. Practice
Friday, August 3 – Player off-day
Saturday, August 4 – 4 p.m. Practice
Sunday, August 5 – 4 p.m. Practice
Monday, August 6 – 4 p.m. Practice
Tuesday, August 7 – 10:30 a.m. Practice
Wednesday, August 8 – Team travels to San Francisco for preseason game
Thursday, August 9 – 7 p.m. game @ San Franscisco
Friday, August 10 – Player off-day
Saturday, August 11 – 4 p.m. Practice
Sunday, August 12 – 4 p.m. Practice
Monday, August 13 – 4 p.m. Practice
Tuesday, August 14 – Player off-day
Wednesday, August 15 – 4 p.m. Practice
Thursday, August 16 – 10:30 a.m. Practice
Friday, August 17 – Break camp | Return to Dallas
The team also released information for fans who are part of the Dallas Cowboys United wanting to attend training camp. Click here for more information.