DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Those closest to a pregnant woman who was murdered Wednesday are mourning. Memories are all Banita Chandler has left of her best friend, Jennifer Moore.

“She was too sweet of a girl to go out like that,” Chandler said.

For more than 12 years, Chandler and Moore were inseparable. She’s still in shock over her passing and said she doesn’t know how anyone could kill such a loving person.

“We would just come over here and eat food and hang out with the kids,” Chandler said.

She said they’d chat for hours and even though Moore was a very busy woman, working all hours of the day to provide for her son, she was always there if she needed her.

“She’s always been a really good girl to me,” Chandler said.

On Wednesday, Chandler learned Moore had been murdered.

“I couldn’t even breathe,” she said. “It was all crazy and then she said she’s pregnant and it just kept getting worse and worse. I still don’t even know what to think.”

Dallas police believe 28 year-old Randy Chiles fatally shot Moore at an apartment complex off Clydedale Drive in Northwest Dallas.

Chandler says Chiles was Moore’s boyfriend. The two had been dating more than a year. Chandler said Moore kept their relationship private and never told her she was pregnant.

“She never brought him around,” Chandler said. “She wouldn’t let me see who he is or anything.”

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Chiles’ mother told police her son told her something was wrong Wednesday. She said she went to the apartment to find Moore not moving and then Chiles pointed a gun at her and told her to get in the closet. She said, “Are you going to shoot me?” and he said, “No, because you are my mother, and I love you.”

“I don’t even want to say what I would say to him,” Chandler said. “I want to know what happened. I want justice for her and the baby.”

Chiles is facing capital murder charges. Moore’s funeral is set for next Saturday.