DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A new art project in Dallas aims to bring people together through the power of music for the next couple of months.

The project called “Play on, Dallas!” works by leaving pianos in public places throughout the city. The pianos are then free to play for anyone.

Artist Leigha Lugo painted three pianos and, along with the help of Dallas’ Office of Cultural affairs, placed them at the Dallas Farmers Market, Pegasus Plaza and Love Field.

“These pianos are to be perceived as an invitation. An invitation to play the pianos, to enjoy someone playing them, also to teach someone something. Learn, collaborate together and form friendships,” said Lugo.

The pianos will stay at the three locations through early September.