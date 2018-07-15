DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s been two weeks since hundreds of electric scooters started showing up in downtown Dallas as part of a six-month pilot program.

People were out riding them Sunday, saying they’re still not familiar with where they can and can’t take them.

Connor Hoffmann was riding one on the Katy Trail, unaware that he shouldn’t be.

“I just saw everyone riding around on the scooters,” Hoffman said. “It’s only a buck so I decided to try it out.”

A city ordinance requires that scooters need to stay on the street. They’re not allowed on sidewalks or city trails.

“I’ve had instances where I’m out in the neighborhood and I just stop them,” Lime Operations Manager Jeff Roberts said. “I tell them ‘hey do you know it’s illegal to ride on the sidewalk’ and most of them just don’t know.”

Bird and Lime, the companies that own the scooters, require riders to be at least 18 years old and have a helmet on. Bird is currently offering free helmets on their website. However, you do have to pay for shipping and handling.

Roberts said these scooters can reach up to 15 miles per hour.

“You have to think of yourself as a vehicle,” Roberts said.

Friends of the Katy Trail reported police may issue a warning if a scooter is seen on the trail. That could change in the future.

You can file a complaint if a scooter is somewhere it shouldn’t be by calling 311. After getting a complaint, the companies must pick up the bikes within two hours between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday — and within 12 hours every other time.