FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A security guard shot and critically wounded a man after he pulled out a gun on the security guard during an argument at a Fort Worth strip club.

Officers responded to the Roxy Showgirls in the 1300 block of northeast Loop 820 at around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a man was in an argument with the security guard when a gun was pulled out. The security guard then drew their weapon and shot the man multiple times.

The man was transported to John Peter Smith hospital in critical condition. There has been no word on his current condition.

The security guard stayed at the scene and cooperated with the officers.