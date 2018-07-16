  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
  • On Air
Filed Under:CBS 11, Dallas Cowboys, Local TV, NFL, Preseason, TXA 21

DALLAS-FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS 11 will broadcast three Dallas Cowboys preseason games next month.

Each of the broadcasts will be preceded by a one-hour special, Deep Blue, which spotlights the stories behind high-profile members of the Cowboys organization. Deep Blue will be followed by the one-hour pre-game show Countdown to Kickoff.

gettyimages 894497354 e1531771326786 CBS 11, TXA 21 To Air 3 Cowboys Preseason Games

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates in the final moments of their NFL game against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 17, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

An encore of each game broadcast will air on TXA 21 the following Sunday at 3:00 p.m., followed by Deep Blue.

The broadcast schedule is as follows:

*Thursday, Aug. 9, 9:00 p.m. at 49ers (CBS 11)
-encore airing Sunday, Aug. 12, 3:00 p.m. (TXA 21)

*Saturday, Aug. 18, 6:00 p.m. vs. Bengals (CBS 11)
-encore airing Sunday, Aug. 19, 3:00 p.m. (TXA 21)

*Thursday, Aug. 30, 7:00 p.m. at Texans (CBS 11)
-encore airing Sunday, Sept. 2, 3:00 p.m. (TXA 21)

*CBS Television Network programming will air on TXA 21 at its regularly-scheduled time these nights.

CBS 11, The Ones For Texas, is the official station of the Dallas Cowboys. CBS 11 and TXA 21 are online at CBSDFW.com.

To check out the Cowboys regular season schedule, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s