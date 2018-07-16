DALLAS-FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS 11 will broadcast three Dallas Cowboys preseason games next month.

Each of the broadcasts will be preceded by a one-hour special, Deep Blue, which spotlights the stories behind high-profile members of the Cowboys organization. Deep Blue will be followed by the one-hour pre-game show Countdown to Kickoff.

An encore of each game broadcast will air on TXA 21 the following Sunday at 3:00 p.m., followed by Deep Blue.

The broadcast schedule is as follows:

*Thursday, Aug. 9, 9:00 p.m. at 49ers (CBS 11)

-encore airing Sunday, Aug. 12, 3:00 p.m. (TXA 21)

*Saturday, Aug. 18, 6:00 p.m. vs. Bengals (CBS 11)

-encore airing Sunday, Aug. 19, 3:00 p.m. (TXA 21)

*Thursday, Aug. 30, 7:00 p.m. at Texans (CBS 11)

-encore airing Sunday, Sept. 2, 3:00 p.m. (TXA 21)

*CBS Television Network programming will air on TXA 21 at its regularly-scheduled time these nights.

CBS 11, The Ones For Texas, is the official station of the Dallas Cowboys. CBS 11 and TXA 21 are online at CBSDFW.com.

