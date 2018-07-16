DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Prosecutors say a Pennsylvania mother killed her 11-week-old son with a lethal mix of drugs in her breast milk.

Samantha Jones was charged with criminal homicide in the April 2 death of her baby.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office says an autopsy found the baby died from a combination of methadone, amphetamine and methamphetamine.

According to an affidavit, the 30-year-old told police she’d been too tired to make the baby a bottle when he awoke crying and instead breast fed him.

A few hours later, the baby was pale and had bloody mucous coming from his nose. Police arrived to find the baby in cardiac arrest and the boy was pronounced dead at a local hospital less than hour later.

Jones told police that she had been prescribed methadone because of a painkiller addiction and was taking it at the time of her baby’s death, as she had throughout the pregnancy.

A message seeking comment from her lawyer wasn’t immediately returned Monday.

A judge set Jones’ bond at $3 million cash.

