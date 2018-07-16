DALLAS (Hoodline) – Looking for your next great vegan meal in Dallas? From fried comfort food to healthy grab-and-go meals, these fresh spots have you covered.

Da Munchies

4121 North Westmoreland Road, Eagle Ford

Da Munchies is a casual vegan, vegetarian and chicken spot that serves up comfort and street foods.

The menu is split between omnivores and herbivores. As far as vegan fare is concerned, you’ll find dishes like the Vegan Fried Chick’em Basket (served with fries or tots and a side salad), the So Crunchy Cauli Burger (cauliflower steak double breaded and deep fried, served on a bun with greens, tomatoes and vegan pesto mayo with fries or tots) and the Vegan Super Dog (two hot dogs covered in cheese, pico de gallo and sauerkraut).

With a 4.5 rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Da Munchies seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Yelp user Mykel D. was the first to review Da Munchies on June 19. He wrote, “Seriously good vegan comfort food. Fried amazingly by a super kind owner. Best vegan food I’ve had in a long time.”

Jacob V. added, “This place is a hole in the wall with little to no seating, so be prepared to take out. But it brings so much nostalgia! I love the fact that they have food for everyone. It’s comfort food, so it is fried and big portioned for a very fair price!”

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Da Munchies is open from 11:30 AM to 6:30 PM on Tuesday through Saturday. It’s closed on Sunday and Monday.

Nature’s Plate

11811 Preston Road, Suite 101, North Dallas

Nature’s Plate is a grab-and-go health market that offers vegan and gluten-free meals. This is the second location, the first being in East Dallas.

It offers plant-based meals to go, including the Creamy Chipotle Quinoa (sweet potatoes, veggies, black beans in a smoky sauce), the Lemon Tahini Bowl (roasted sweet potatoes, quinoa pilaf, chickpeas and roasted broccoli with lemon tahini dressing) and meatloaf made with a blend of lentils, tofu, oats and walnuts.

Besides vegan and gluten-free options, there are also dishes that are soy-free, nut-free or prepared without oil. Weekly meal plans offer a discount for those who wish to go back on a regular basis.

Nature’s Plate has three reviews on Yelp, which gives it a 5-star rating thus far.

Chelsea R. reviewed the new spot on May 31 and said, “I have been a longtime fan of Snap Kitchen, which is a similar concept. I may be converted to Nature’s Plate instead in a matter of one try. Why you may ask? They have a rotating weekly menu (which Snap does not), they use organic and non-GMO ingredients (which Snap does not) and they are cheaper on average compared to Snap.”

Carolyn C. added, “This food is surprisingly affordable and convenient while being packed with nutrition.”

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Nature’s Plate is open from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM on Monday through Thursday, 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM on Friday and Saturday, and 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM on Sunday.

Salubrious Juice & More

4306 North Central Expressway, Lower Greenville

Salubrious Juice & More is a cafe and vegan restaurant offering juice, coffee, smoothies and more.

The entire menu is vegan, including the juices like the Mean Green (parsley, celery, cucumber, cilantro, apple and lemon), the Rise & Shine (carrots, orange, apple and lemon) and the Black Elixir (activated charcoal, Himalayan salt, apple and lemon). It also has paninis and avocado toast.

Salubrious Juice & More has received one 5-star review on Yelp.

Yelp user Paul E. wrote, “I had the chance to stop by and get a fresh juice from the owner and it was so good. Great parking, fast service.”

Salubrious Juice & More is open from 12:00 PM to 6:30 PM on weekdays and 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM on Saturday. It’s closed on Sunday.