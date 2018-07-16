GRAND PRAIRIE (AP) — Police in North Texas say a man accused of fatally shooting his boss on the Fourth of July and then fleeing has surrendered in Louisiana.

Grand Prairie police say Jimmie Reynolds, 57, turned himself in over the weekend to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Jail records show Reynolds was being held without bond Monday while awaiting extradition to face a murder charge.

Authorities believe 57-year-old Carlos Aparicio and Reynolds argued before the victim was shot while at his Dallas-area business. Aparicio died later at a hospital. Police say Aparicio employed Reynolds for years at a road construction trucking company.

Online jail records Monday did not list an attorney to speak for Reynolds.