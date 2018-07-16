HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Hurst Police have arrested the 28-year-old mother who allegedly abandoned her infant in a dumpster last month and charged her with attempted capital murder.

Alyssa Hazel Baker is in the Tarrant County Jail with bond is set at $50,000.

On Friday, June 15, police responded to the 900 block of Melbourne Road after around 9:30 a.m. in regards to a medical issue. Officers arrived at the scene and met with Baker.

Officers found the baby inside a dumpster behind a Souper Salad at the scene. Police said the baby appeared to be in good health.

Employees of the strip mall where the baby was found said the Baker worked at the Souper Salad.

Jen Jones, who works nearby, was worried about what would have happened if the baby hadn’t been found in the dumpster that Friday morning.

“A dumpster gets emptied by the trash truck so it gets dumped. That baby would be crushed,” said Jones.

In Texas, the Safe Haven law legally allows parents to leave their infant at a hospital or fire station — no questions asked.

The closest fire station to the Souper Salad is less than a mile away while the nearest hospital is less than a mile and a half.

Lynn Pearsons, an educator who’s worked with pregnant teens before, said there’s always more to the story.

“Did they not know or was there a lack of information or were there other personal things that people didn’t know were happening that caused that person to make such a terrible decision,” said Pearsons.