Filed Under:bat colony, Bats, Houston, office window, Video

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A wall full of bats paid its annual visit to an office in Houston last Friday.

The video was shot by Dave Rojas shortly after 9:00 a.m.

“Every year the bats make a visit to our office. It must be that time of the year again. I think they are migrating,” Rojas told Reuters.

Bats are known find shelter in caves, crevices, tree cavities and buildings.

abats1 Video: Bats Cling To Wall Outside Office Window In Houston

bats cling to wall (David Rojas)

Workers aren’t exactly sure what type bats are perched outside the window — you’ll find the Mexican free-tailed bats in Austin — but even though most bats are nocturnal these made their appearance at the office in the morning.

What a view to have with your morning coffee!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s