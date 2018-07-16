HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A wall full of bats paid its annual visit to an office in Houston last Friday.

The video was shot by Dave Rojas shortly after 9:00 a.m.

“Every year the bats make a visit to our office. It must be that time of the year again. I think they are migrating,” Rojas told Reuters.

Bats are known find shelter in caves, crevices, tree cavities and buildings.

Workers aren’t exactly sure what type bats are perched outside the window — you’ll find the Mexican free-tailed bats in Austin — but even though most bats are nocturnal these made their appearance at the office in the morning.

What a view to have with your morning coffee!