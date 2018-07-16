HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – If I said I’d seen a wall of bats in Texas you’d probably assume I was talking about the South Congress Bridge in Austin… but alas that is not the case this time.

This wall of bats paid what has become an annual visit to a high-rise in Houston.

Worker Dave Rojas said, “Every year the bats make a visit to our office. It must be that time of the year again. I think they are migrating.”

Workers aren’t exactly sure what type bats are perched outside the window — you’ll find the Mexican free-tailed bats in Austin — but even though most bats are nocturnal these made their appearance at the office around 9 a.m.

What a view to have with your morning coffee!