GRANADA HILLS, California (CBSDFW.COM) – After taking a break under some trees, an adult black bear climbed several fences and found a nice pool to take a dip in.

The temperatures in the Granada Hills neighborhood were about 90 degrees when the bear took the 30-minute cool down.

The bear has a red tag on its right ear and could be known to wildlife officials in the area. Residents in the area were warned Tuesday afternoon to stay indoors.

After the dip, the bear ran jumped out of the pool, over a few bushes and started roaming the neighborhood again.

Los Angeles Police said the quick-thinking bear ran into a drainage ditch and may have escaped wildlife officials.