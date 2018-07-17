DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An 11-year-old boy was rescued from the Trinity River after he got stuck in the mud.

A witness told Dallas Fire-Rescue units that the boy walked out of the woods and into the water. As he made his way across, according to fire department spokesman Jason Evans he became trapped in mud and was unable to free himself.

A woman and Dallas police officer waded out to the child and kept him above water until rescuers tied them off and pulled them to safety.

Though the boy didn’t suffer any injuries, and wasn’t visibly shaken by the incident, according to Evans, he was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and observation.