  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
  • On Air
Filed Under:Austin, Elections, greg abbott, Lupe Valdez, Republicans

AUSTIN (AP) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s re-election campaign has an enormous financial advantage over Democratic challenger Lupe Valdez with less than four months until Election Day.

The Republican governor has nearly $29 million in the bank while Valdez has $222,000. Valdez said Tuesday the race won’t be bought and isn’t about “courting big donors and answering to special interests.”

Texas candidates were required to report new fundraising numbers this week under a campaign finance deadline. Abbott is a heavy favorite to win a second term in November over Valdez, the former Dallas County sheriff who would be Texas’ first Latina governor.

It doesn’t mean Texas Democrats are sitting on their money in 2018. Beto O’Rourke is outraising U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and several Democratic congressional challengers have also outraised GOP incumbents.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s