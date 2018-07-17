  • CBS 11On Air

Filed Under:Basketball, College Basketball, Final Four, Houston, Indianapolis, NCAA, Phoenix, San Antonio
(credit: Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The Final Four is headed back to Houston, Phoenix, San Antonio and Indianapolis.

The NCAA announced the sites for 2023-2026 on Monday, with all four cities recently hosting the finale of the NCAA Tournament.

Houston, site of Villanova’s last-second win over North Carolina in 2016, will host the Final Four in 2023. Phoenix will get the Final Four for the second time in 2024 after hosting in 2017.

San Antonio, site of this year’s Final Four, will host in 2025 and Indianapolis will be the host city in 2026, along with 2021. Indianapolis has hosted the Final Four five times, including in 2015.

The Final Four will be played in Minneapolis in 2019, Atlanta in 2020 and New Orleans in 2022.

