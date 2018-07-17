Filed Under:Critical Condition, Grapevine Fire Department, Grapevine Lake, Local TV, near drowning, Rescue, Texas

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A mother and son are in critical condition after nearly drowning in Grapevine Lake.

Around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, they were cooling off in Grapevine Lake needed to be rescued from the water.

The Grapevine Fire Department says a mother noticed her son needed help.

She went in after him and ended up needing help herself.

Divers pulled her son out of the water.

The fire department says neither one of them had a life jacket on.

“Again, no life jackets,” said Assistant Fire Chief John Sherwood. “We can’t stress that enough that wearing a life jacket when we’re in and around water is imperative for your safety.”

Four people have died in Grapevine Lake since Mother’s Day.

That’s double the amount of drownings there in 2017.

