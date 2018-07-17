Filed Under:Dallas Cowboys, defensive end, Local TV, NFL, Randy Gregory, reinstatement, Substance Abuse Policy

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The NFL has reinstated Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory, who was suspended all of last season over multiple violations of the league’s substance-abuse policy.

The league said Tuesday that Gregory can join the Cowboys at training camp in California next week and will be eligible for games as long as he continues to meet the terms of his reinstatement.

NFL Reinstates Cowboys DE Gregory From Yearlong Suspension

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory (94) (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Gregory was suspended just before the Cowboys lost a playoff game to Green Bay during the 2016 season.

He had been banned 14 games that year and played in the final two regular-season games before the latest suspension, his third.

Dallas drafted the Nebraska standout late in the second round in 2015. Gregory slid in the draft over off-field concerns.

He tested positive for marijuana during the NFL combine that year.

The Cowboys were 9-7 in 2017 and finished in second place in the NFC East division.

