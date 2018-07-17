Emergency crews gather in the parking lot of Santa Fe High School where at least eight people were killed on May 18, 2018 in Santa Fe, Texas. - At least eight people were killed when a student opened fire at his Texas high school on May 18, 2018, as President Donald Trump expressed "heartbreak" over the latest deadly school shooting in the United States. The shooting took place as classes were beginning for the day at Santa Fe High School in the city of the same name, located about 30 miles (50 kilometers) southeast of Houston."There are multiple fatalities," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told reporters. "There could be anywhere between eight to 10, the majority being students." (Photo by Daniel KRAMER / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL KRAMER/AFP/Getty Images)

SANTA FE (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Trustees of the Houston-area school district where 10 people were fatally shot in an attack blamed on a student have voted to install metal detectors at all four campuses.

The board of the Santa Fe Independent School District on Monday approved recommendations from a security and safety committee to accept donated metal detectors.

The school district approved spending at least $1.5 million for increased security at its high school earlier this month. Santa Fe High also received a $1 million grant for recovery efforts from the Department of Education.

A 17-year-old male student remains in custody and charged with capital murder in the May 18 gunfire at Santa Fe High School. Eight students and two educators were killed. Thirteen others were hurt.

Investigators say the suspect wore a trench coach — violating the school dress code. Trustees voted to keep the existing dress code but with stricter enforcement as classes begin Aug. 20.

