GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grand Prairie Police have located the vehicle wanted in connection with the deadly hit-and-run that happened Sunday, July 15 around 6:00 a.m. at S. Belt Line Rd at the IH 20 eastbound frontage road and have a warrant out for the suspect.
Police seized the 2012 Chevrolet Malibu investigators determined was involved in the crash.
Detectives developed other information that led to an arrest warrant issued for the suspected driver, Kallie Wright, 38, of Fort Worth.
A warrant for accident involving death, a second degree felony, has been issued for her arrest.
Wright remains at large, as this remains an active investigation.
The passenger in the vehicle has also been identified, but is not considered a suspect and no charges are expected to be filed.
Police say Calvin Middleton, 42, of Cedar Hill was riding his bike when he was struck and killed.
