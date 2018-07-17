Filed Under:Arrest warrant, deadly hit and run, Grand Prairie Police, Hit and Run, Kallie Wright, Local TV, suspect identified

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grand Prairie Police have located the vehicle wanted in connection with the deadly hit-and-run that happened Sunday, July 15 around 6:00 a.m. at S. Belt Line Rd at the IH 20 eastbound frontage road and have a warrant out for the suspect.

Police seized the 2012 Chevrolet Malibu investigators determined was involved in the crash.

Detectives developed other information that led to an arrest warrant issued for the suspected driver, Kallie Wright, 38, of Fort Worth.

asuspect5 Suspect Identified In Deadly Grand Prairie Hit And Run

Kallie Wright

A warrant for accident involving death, a second degree felony, has been issued for her arrest.

Wright remains at large, as this remains an active investigation.

The passenger in the vehicle has also been identified, but is not considered a suspect and no charges are expected to be filed.

Police say Calvin Middleton, 42, of Cedar Hill was riding his bike when he was struck and killed.

calvin Suspect Identified In Deadly Grand Prairie Hit And Run

Calvin Middleton (Family Photo)

Comments (2)
  1. Ronald Kaim says:
    July 17, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    no excuse. catch the driver and put her to death. like mentioned in the good book, a tooth for a tooth and eye for an eye.

  2. shari925 (@shari925) says:
    July 17, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    I am so sorry for this man and his family. Hope she is punished for this horrible crime.

