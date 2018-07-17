DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Texas Instruments has dumped CEO Brian Crutcher for personal misconduct less than two months after he took over the job, ruining the chip maker’s hopes for a smooth transition to new leadership.

Crutcher resigned Tuesday after TI’s board determined he violated the company’s code of conduct with behavior the company said was not consistent with its ethics and core values. TI emphasized Crutcher’s transgression wasn’t related to its operations or finances.

The company is bringing back Crutcher’s predecessor as CEO, TI Chairman Rich Templeton, to reassume his old job. Crutcher replaced Templeton as CEO June 1 as part of what the Dallas company described as a “well-planned succession.”

“For decades, our company’s core values and code of conduct have been foundational to how we operate and behave, and we have no tolerance for violations of our code of conduct,” said Mark Blinn, lead director of the TI Board. “Over the past 14 years, Rich has successfully led TI to become the company it is today, and we have great confidence in his values and ability to continue to lead this company forward.”

TI’s upheaval comes just a few weeks after rival chip maker Intel replaced its CEO , Brain Krzanich, for violating its code of conduct.

