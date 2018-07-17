HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A woman is accused of biting off and swallowing a part of another woman’s nose after being asked to leave the victim’s home in southeast Texas.

KTRK-TV in Houston reported that 41-year-old Jessica Collins from Conroe has been arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury for the July 11 attack.

The victim explained that she went out drinking with her neighbor and Collins, then all three of them returned to her home. Collins demanded more cigarettes and alcohol. The victim asked her to leave. The victim said that Collins then assaulted her, biting off part of her nose and swallowing it.

The victim stated that all she can remember about the incident is “the taste of blood in my mouth.”

She did not even realize that part of her nose was missing, the victim told KTRK-TV, until she was in the ambulance. “I don’t have a nose,” she remembered telling her husband. “I’m 28 years old and I don’t have a nose anymore.”

*** GRAPHIC IMAGE BELOW ***

**********

*********

********

*******

******

*****

****

***

**

*

Collins is out of jail on bond and has not responded to a message left at her listed phone number. The suspect had been temporarily staying with the victim’s neighbor, KTRK-TV reported.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)