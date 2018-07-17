President Donald Trump talks about his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with House Republicans in the Cabinet Room of the White House on July 17, 2018 in Washington, DC. Following a diplomatic summit in Helsinki, Trump faced harsh criticism after a press conference with Putin where he would not say whether he believed Russia meddled with the 2016 presidential election. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) – President Trump on Tuesday said he accepts the findings of the U.S. intelligence community that Russians interfered in the 2016 election, and misspoke when he seemed to say otherwise in a press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday.

Mr. Trump, making what he described as clarifying comments in a meeting with members of Congress Tuesday, said he meant to say during the Helsinki press conference that he had no reason to think it was anyone other than Russia that interfered in the 2016 election, but didn’t ultimately say that. Mr. Trump said he reviewed a transcript of what he said, and decided to clarify his comments.

“Let me be totally clear in saying that, and I’ve said this many times, I accept our intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election took place,” Mr. Trump said Tuesday. “Could be other people also.”

“I just wanted to clear up, I have the strongest respect for our intelligence agencies headed by my people,” Mr. Trump added later.

Those comments came after Mr. Trump struggled to blame Russia for election meddling in the Monday press conference in Helsinki, when Mr. Trump said all he could do is “ask the question” about meddling.

“My people came to me — Dan Coats came to me and some others — they said they think it’s Russia. I have President Putin; he just said it’s not Russia,” Mr. Trump said Monday. “I will say this: I don’t see any reason why it would be, but I really do want to see the server. But I have — I have confidence in both parties. I really believe that this will probably go on for a while, but I don’t think it can go on without finding out what happened to the server.”

Even as he clarified his comments, Mr. Trump on Tuesday emphasized that any actions Russia took had no impact on the presidential election, and diplomacy with Russia is important. The president called his meeting with Putin more successful than his NATO meeting, claiming he and Putin made progress on conflicts. Mr. Trump, as he has in the past, emphasized that getting along with Russia is a desirable thing. The president, according to the White House press cool, ignored a question as to whether he will publicly condemn Putin.

“As successful as NATO was, I think this was our most successful visit,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump made his latest comments in the face of a flood of criticism from Democrats and Republicans alike over his Monday comments in which he appeared to side with Putin over his own intelligence agencies on the issue of election meddling.

Only a small handful of Republicans, like Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, have defended Mr. Trump. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coates issued a statement following the Putin meeting that clearly broke with Mr. Trump’s stance during the Putin press conference.

The president’s comments alongside members of Congress came after he seemed to double down on his press conference with Putin earlier in the day. Mr. Trump, rather than backing down from his comments with Putin, doubled down on them Tuesday. Mr. Trump tweeted that he has “an even better meeting with Vladimir Putin of Russia” than he did with NATO.