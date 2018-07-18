  • CBS 11On Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are asking for help from the public locating a “critical missing” 9-year-old boy.

Officers are trying to find Oscar Briceno. Oscar was last seen early Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of West 12 Street, near the Dallas Zoo.

Police say the little boy may be a danger to himself and need to find him.

Oscar stands 5’02” and weighs 100 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing gray short sleeve shirt and blue and white plaid shorts.

Anyone with information about Oscar’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Dallas police at 214-671-4268.

