Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas set a new all-time systemwide peak demand record Wednesday afternoon, reaching 71,438 MW between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.
The prior record of 71,110 MW was set on Aug. 11, 2016.
ERCOT said, “Texans continue to deal with extreme heat across the state as ERCOT and electricity providers are working diligently to ensure they have the power they need to keep cool. We fully expect to keep hitting new demand records as summer 2018 continues.”