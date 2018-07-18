DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While the extreme heat has forced some North Texas attractions to close, the Dallas Zoo’s Dollar Day promotion is still on for Thursday.

If you’re planning to take advantage of the deals on a day with triple-digit temperatures, you’ll want to start drinking water now!

If you become thirsty when you’re already out in the heat, it’s too late.

Make sure you also put on sunscreen and wear light, loose-fitting clothing to stay as cool as possible.

Meantime, Log Cabin Village in Fort Worth is closed through Sunday due to the heat and Farmers Branch is postponing its annual Family Star Party that was scheduled for Friday.

The Farmers Branch Farmer’s Market on Saturday is also cancelled due to the excessive heat.