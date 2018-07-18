FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Had enough of the heatwave already? Well, you’ll never hear those words from businesses around town selling ice!

“This is absolutely our Super Vowl,” says Tamin Payenda, owner of Midtown Ice in Fort Worth. “100 percent our Super Bowl. These record temps: that’s what keeps us going.”

When the temps outside hit triple digits, hanging out inside an ice house has to be about the coolest job around, but business right now is red hot.

“We can’t keep up… we’re running almost 24 hours per day.” Payenda says the company will crank out some 50,000 tons of ice each day.

“Everybody needs ice: from construction companies, to gas stations to grocery stores, everybody needs ice for something– either to cool off or keep something cool. Everybody needs ice for something.”

So whether the ice is destined for a snowy treat, or a water park wants a quick temperature drop, it’s safe to say that hot weather translates to cold, hard cash for ice companies.

“Some of our customers will call and say ‘we want to go for a swim; but, the water’s so hot., recalls Payenda. “And we’re like, ‘so how big is your pool?’

Yep, the company delivers pallets of ice to dump in pools– at a cost of $1000 to $1500 per delivery.

“All the time, all the time,” says Payenda with a laugh, while agreeing that a warm pool falls in the category of ‘first world problems.’

But, having a cooler at a constant ten degrees nearby doesn’t completely protect workers from the heat. In fact, Payenda says staffers try to avoid switching between the extreme temperatures because it can leave them feeling “woosy.”

“I want to,” he admits with laugh. “But I don’t.”

Instead, he drinks plenty of water and tries to stick to ducking into the air conditioned office.