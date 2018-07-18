DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials in Denton closed down streets and evacuated children from a church after a construction crew hit a natural gas line.

The crew hit the line outside First United Methodist Church in the 200 block of South Locust Street.

Workers and first-responders were concerned natural gas could escape into the sewer system and make its way inside the church, so some 200 pre-school children and staff were evacuated to a nearby bank.

Police also shutdown Industrial Street between Sycamore and Mulberry as a precaution.

Repairs to the gas line took less than an hour and students. After the “all clear” was given students and staff returned to the church school and all streets were reopened.

No one was injured during the incident.