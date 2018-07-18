  • CBS 11On Air

Filed Under:impeachment, Jason Villalba, Local TV, President Donald Trump, Republican legislator, Texas
(credit: @JasonVillalba)

DALLAS (AP) – An outgoing Republican legislator in Texas who has been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump is calling for his impeachment.

Dallas State Rep. Jason Villalba used the “ImpeachTrump” hashtag this week after the president publicly doubted U.S. intelligence findings of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

He tweeted Tuesday that “it’s time to change course” if the president chooses Russians over U.S. officials.

Trump has walked back comments on whether Russia interfered but appeared Wednesday to deny that the longtime U.S. foe was still targeting American elections.

Villalba was a vocal moderate in three terms in the Republican-controlled Texas House.

He was ousted in March by GOP primary voters, who instead nominated a challenger who criticized Villalba’s past denouncements of Trump.

