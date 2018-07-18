AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A new report shows a sharp increase in arrests of Texas students for threatening violence in the wake of the deadly high school shooting in February in Parkland, Florida.

It was three months after the Parkland shooting when a deadly mass shooting took place at a high school just south of Houston. In all, eight students and two teachers were gunned down Santa Fe High School.

The report was released by Texas Appleseed, a social justice advocacy group, and other organizations.

It says that according to Texas Juvenile Justice Department data, more than 1,200 arrests were made from January through May for terroristic threats. That compares to 473 such arrests during the same period last year.

The report says there were 259 arrests for exhibition of firearms from January through May, compared to 37 in those months last year. The offense doesn’t require possessing a firearm, and the report says most of the students accused didn’t have one.

The report says its review suggests many schools aren’t distinguishing between students who pose a threat and those who don’t.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)