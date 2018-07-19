Filed Under:Baby, baby announcement, Britney Currin, Dallas Mavericks, Gender Reveal, Local TV, Lucas Currin, mark cuban, mavs, Newborn

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The child isn’t exactly a namesake, but Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban braved the heat to help a Texas couple with their gender reveal.

Lucas and Britney Currin are sharing video of Cuban, apparently drenched in the oppressive Texas heat, letting the world know about the couple’s new bundle of joy.

lucas and britney currin Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Helps Texas Couple With Gender Reveal

(credit: Britney Currin/Facebook)

Lucas asked the Mavs owner to help them out since this is their first child and Cuban stepped up to plate… or baseline!

The Currin’s, who live in Campbell, Texas, say they’re thrilled Cuban would take the time to grant the wish of some diehard Mavs fans.

Spoiler Alert – The baby is a boy. Maverick Joseph Currin.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s