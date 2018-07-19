NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With bragging rights on the line, and a whole lot of benefit for the community, two of North Texas’ most recognized barbecue restaurants have taken up the challenge to go up against one another in CBS11’s Pulling Together event to raise money for childhood cancer research.

Hard Eight BBQ and Rudy’s BBQ will be going head to head in a friendly tug of war battle.

Trash talking and preparations are already underway.

Rudy’s BBQ, Marcus Rhodes mocked his rivals at Hard Eight, saying, “I thought it was called Hard Wait because isn’t it real hard to wait around there awhile for your food?”

Hard Eight’s Katie Gooch was quick to respond saying, “Their sauce is called “Sissy Sauce.” I’ll let you decide on that.”

While the two enjoy they rivalry, they also know the real meaning behind the Pulling Together event is to benefit the community and all those families dealing with childhood cancers.

Rudy’s BBQ’s Lauren Trahan added, “Children are near and dear to my heart. I have three small children and to do something through our company and employees that can benefit kids in a positive way.”

Pulling Together happens August 11 at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie.

For details on how to participate or donate, click here.